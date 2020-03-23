PSL suspends remainder of Grand Prix conference due to prolonged quarantine

FOLLOWING the proclamation of president Rodrigo Duterte putting the entire Philippines under a state of calamity for the next six months due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Philippine Super Liga has formally suspended the rest of the Grand Prix conference.

In a statement released on Monday, the PSL said that the import-flavored competition will be reset to a later date.

PSL chairman Philip Ella Juico said that they put premium on the health and safety of the athletes, coaches, officials and other stakeholders.

The league official also encouraged both local and foreign players to go home to be with their loved ones in these trying times.

The board and organizers will continue to monitor and assess the situation in a bid to resume the Grand Prix to a later date, or once the window for international transfer formally opens around October.

“We are putting the welfare of our fans and players above anything else,” said Juico.

Also mentioned in the statement is a ‘special’ team owners’ meeting once the lockdown is lifted.

“We needed to evaluate the situation and came up with this tough decision,” said PSL president Ian Laurel. “But we will be back with a bang when all of these are over.”

As of press time the Philippines has 380 cases of the COVID-19 with a death toll of 25, prompting the national government to encourage everyone to go on quarantine while putting a halt to large gatherings like sports events, concerts and conventions.