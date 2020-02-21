Kath Bell unfazed by wide changes at Petron ahead of PSL title defense

NEW teammates, new coach but the same goal for Petron import Kath Bell.

Bell returned to Petron but was surprised to see a new-look team for the Philippine Super Liga Grand Prix after Emil Lontoc replaced former coach Shaq delos Santos key players Mika Reyes, Denden Lazaro and Rhea Dimaculangan left for other PSL teams.

But the prolific American spiker, who stands as the lone Petron import, remained defiant, vowing to lead the Blaze Spikers to a three-peat.

“I’m handling it pretty well,” said Bell. “That was a shocker to only have one import this year but I mean, new roster, same import, same philosophy - just work hard and get after it [championship].”

PHOTO: Marlo Cueto

Continue reading below ↓

Bell, who teamed up with Lindsay Stalzer and Stephanie Niemer in previous conferences, admitted she wasn’t expecting to be the lone import for Petron. But that doesn’t mean she won’t deliver.

It was no less than San Miguel Corp. sports director Alfrancis Chua who chose Bell to be Petron’s import and the outspoken volleybelle is not about to disappoint him.

“As every season, that's why Al wants me to come back. He knows I’m a winner and I know how to win,” said Bell.

“So I know how to motivate my team, I know how to get them going. We never talk about the past, we talk about the now and working hard to have that bright future,” she added.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Bell will reunite with Petron mainstays Ces Molina, Aiza Maizo-Pontillas, Remy Palma. They will be joined by newcomers Ging Balse, Angela Nunag, Rebecca Rivera, Roselle Baliton and Jem Guttierez.

Petron kicks off its campaign on Saturday against Generika-Ayala in the season-opener at 5 p.m., followed by the match between PLDT and Sta. Lucia at 7:00 p.m. at the FilOil Flying V Centre in San Juan City.