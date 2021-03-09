PSL says it's merely allowing member teams to play in rival PVL as guests

STA Lucia has fully committed to the Premier Volleyball League even as Philippine Super Liga says the Lady Realtors are only being allowed to participate in the rival league as a guest team.

Lady Realtors team manager Von Mojado said focus now is on their stint in the PVL, although they are not closing the door on a PSL stint in the future.

"We’re 100 percent fully committed to PVL. Not just a ‘guest team,’ but sure if there is an opportunity to work with PSL again and there is no conflict whatsoever, we will consider that," Mojado said.

Team executives, Mojado said, want the team to make it to a professional volleyball league, just as in basketball when Sta. Lucia maintained a team in the PBA for nearly two decades.

The PVL has gained professional status and is expected to open its new season on May 8.

Hours after Sta. Lucia and Chery Tiggo announced on Tuesday that they are joining the PVL, the PSL released a statement saying its is allowing its teams to see action in the rival league as guests, while also accepting guest teams for PSL events.

"To help the return to normalcy and assist teams in their efforts to maximize the exposure of their brand and in the spirit of solidarity in this extraordinary time, the Philippine Superliga has accepted the suggestion of one of its team members to welcome teams from the professional leagues who may wish to join PSL tournaments," the league said in a statement.

"PSL teams on the other hand will join the league as guest teams. In this manner, all teams get exposure in several platform. In addition, athletes are given more opportunities to display their talent amid this public health emergency."

PVL president Ricky Palou said that only the military teams, Army and Air Force, as well as collegiate players will receive special guest licenses from the Games and Amusement Board.

"As far as I know, Chery Tiggo and Sta. Lucia will play as professional teams in the PVL," said Palou. "GAB will not give an SGL to non-pro teams to play in the PVL."

Four teams were scheduled to participate in the Super Liga's planned bubble tournament on April 21, including PVL side Petro Gazz which agreed to take part as a guest team.