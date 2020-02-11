Mika Reyes says transfer to Sta. Lucia an opportunity to learn and grow

IT was never easy to let go, but Mika Reyes knows that volleyball, like life, is a never-ending learning process.

After three years with Petron, the 5-foot-11 middle blocker has taken her act to Sta. Lucia, where she hopes to lead the Lady Realtors to a maiden Philippine Super Liga title.

The former La Salle star expressed her gratitude to the Blaze Spikers’ management, explaining that the move to a new team is an opportunity for her to grow.

“Lagi naman ‘yun ‘yung isa sa factors kapag lumilipat ako ng team, for me to learn and grow,” she said. “Nagpapasalamat ako sa Petron kasi binigyan nila ako ng magandang experience for the last three years."

Sta. Lucia is her fourth club team in the PSL after being with Meralco in the 2015 season, F2 Logistics the following year and Petron from 2017 to 2019.

Reyes won three titles with the Blaze Spikers while bagging all four of her Best Middle Blocker awards during her time with the club.

“Pero once in a while, kailangan ko rin i-explore ang ibang bagay,” said Reyes. “Nagkaroon kasi ako ng opportunity and then sabi ko, why not kunin ko, wala naman mawawala.”

Sta. Lucia finished second in the recently concluded PSL Imus City Mayor Maliksi Super Cup Spike for a Cause.

But Reyes believes that the Realtors still have a long way to go.

“To be honest nakakapanibago, last time na na-experience ko ‘to [lumipat ng team] nakakapanibago. Marami pa ring adjustments, madami sa kanila hindi ko pa nakaka-teammate, madami pa akong kailangan trabahuhin,” she said.