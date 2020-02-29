New PSL ambassador Majoy Baron vows to put best foot forward for F2 and league

MAJOY Baron was appointed as the new ambassador of the Philippine Superliga on Saturday at the Arena in San Juan City.

Cignal’s Rachel Anne Daquis has passed the duties of PSL Ambassador to F2 Logistics’ rising star during the opening ceremonies of the league’s seventh season.

“Siyempre masaya kasi first time na maging PSL ambassador and magiging example kasi ako sa mga manonood ng PSL,” said Baron. ”Yung goal is to inspire and to contribute din sa growth ng Philippine volleyball. Parang may crown ako, magseset ako as an example.”

Baron is the seventh ambassador after Richard Gomez, Gretchen Ho, Cha Cruz-Behag, Mika Reyes, Aby Maraño, and Daquis.

Baron, the reigning PSL Invitational MVP, was flattered after Daquis gave her a short pep talk.

“Sabi lang niya ako daw yung parang ina-eye niya before na susunod sa kanya,” Baron said. “Naappreciate niya pala yung efforts ko nakikita pala niya hard work ko sa loob and yung sipag. Kanina ko lang narinig kaya medyo na-touch ako.”

Being an ambassador is an extra motivation for the six-time PSL Best Middle Blocker to be a good example to her fellow players and reach her goals for this year.

“Gagawin ko lang kung ano yung laro ko and yung capabilities papakita ko lang,” she said. “Hindi naman siya pressure parang extra push pa para sakin kasi pinagkatiwala ako ng Philippine Superliga maging Ambassador and minsan lang to for me.”

Baron is eyeing to help F2 Logistics in accomplishing a rare grand slam in the PSL this year.

“Siyempre isang goal is grand slam kasi if ever first grand slam (sa PSL),” Baron said. “Ako naman laging may goal gusto ko may improvement, ayoko kasing magstay doon lang sa level na nakikita ng mga tao.”

“Gusto ko laging may bago for me kasi volleyball ang layo pa ng gusto kong mangyari sa sarili ko. Mataas pa ang pangarap ko,” she added.