SUPER Liga club Foton has changed its name to Chery Tiggo and added six new players to core led by the Santiago sisters Dindin and Jaja.

The Crossovers will still have Eya and EJ Laure, with Shaya Adorador, Elaine Kasilag, Justine Dorog, Jen Reyes, Gyselle Sy, Marian Buitre Laiza Bendong, Maika Ortiz and Arianne Layug.

“Late last year UAAGI, the distributor of Foton in the Philippines, acquired the distributorship of Chery vehicle,” said Noelle Aujero, who is the AVP Marketing of United Asia Automotive Group.

“It's the same owner, same group. We changed the name because we acquired the distributorship of this new brand. We want to highlight the new brand,” she added.

Joining them for the 2020 season are Mylene Paat and Jannine Navarro from Cignal, former PLDT setter Jasmine Nabor, Joy Dacoron and Rachel Austero from Sta. Lucia and former Petron libero Buding Duremdes.

The Foton Tornadoes are making the name change six years after joining the PSL.

The Crossovers will debut in February in the PSL Grand Prix, which will now allow only one import per team after earlier editions featured teams parading two reinforcements.

Foton coach Aaron Velez said FEU’s Duremdes and UP’s Dorog will be focusing on their mother teams in the UAAP, as well as Santiago sisters, who have contracts in the Japan league but could return for the PSL Grand Prix.

“I’d say na mas deep yung bench namin ngayon. In terms of height, mas tumaas yung team namin. Regards to the chemistry and jelling, it’s always been a work in progress,” said Velez. “But rest assured the team is going to be fiercer stronger and more competitive than last year.”