Jasmine Nabor, Jaja Santiago finally on same PSL club but reunion match will have to wait

WEEKS after rumors of a transfer from PLDT, setter Jasmine Nabor has finally been lined up with former college teammate Jaja Santiago but a reunion in a match will have to wait as the latter sees action in Japan.

Nabor has officially signed with the renamed Chery Tiggo in the Philippine Superliga, but Santiago may be able to see action for the Crossovers only in the latter part of the PSL Grand Prix as she plays for Ageo Medics in Japan V.League.

“Dati pa lang kahit sa PLDT pa lang ako gusto na talaga naming maging teammate na kami,” said Nabor.

“Lagi ko lang sinasabi na darating din yung time na magsasama kami ulit. Siyempre siya excited din na makasama ako. This time mamgyayari na,” she added.

Crossovers coach Aaron Velez said that Jaja and sister Kurobe’s Dindin Santiago-Manabat, may be able to return in the latter part of Grand Prix that runs from February until June.

Nabor said she is also eager to connect right away with fellow newcomers Mylene Paat, Jannine Navarro, Rachel Austero and Joy Dacoron and Foton holdovers Shaya Adorador, Elaine Kasilag, Marian Buitre and Jen Reyes.

“Paghahandaan ko na lang ngayon kung paano ko makukuha yung connection ko sa iba’t ibang spikers.”

“Kailangan ko talaga paghandaan kung paano makukuha agad yung connection namin kasi sa Feb na yung start ng liga,” she added.

The PSL Grand Prix opens in February.

“Nakikita kong mas magiimprove pa ko, may ibubuga pa ko tsaka siyempre kilala ko din yung coach so alam ko din kung pano niya ako itetrain,” Nabor said. “Masasabi ko lang ngayon sobrang kaabang abang yung team namin.”