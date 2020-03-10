Generika-Ayala foils Marinerang Pilipina upset bid, grabs first Grand Prix win

ELIZABETH Vicet Campos lifted Generika-Ayala in avoiding the upset ax of Marinerang Pilipina, 25-16, 18-25, 25-23, 28-30, 16-14, helping the team earn its first victory in the Philippine Superliga Grand Prix on Tuesday at the Arena in San Juan City.

The Lifesavers flirted with disaster as they failed to close out the match in the fourth set and blew a 13-9 spread in the final frame as three straight errors and a service ace from Ivy Remulla put the Lady Skippers a win away from their first franchise victory.

Campos came to the rescue and scored three straight clutch spikes to end Generika-Ayala’s two-game skid and escape the tough challenge of Marinerang Pilipina in a thrilling closed-door duel.

The Cuban import unleashed 32 points off 28 kills, two aces and as many as blocks while Eli Soyud was also instrumental with 23 points built on 16 attacks, five blocks and a pair of aces.

Continue reading below ↓

Setter Rhea Dimaculangan anchored the Lifesavers offense as Ria Meneses and Patty Orendain chipped in 13 and 11 points, respectively, as their team improved to 1-2 win-loss record.

PHOTO: psl

Hana Cutura, once again, led the Lady Skippers’ gallant stand with 33 points while Souzan Raslan came through with 14 markers only for them to fall with 0-3 card.

Continue reading below ↓

SEE ALSO SEE ALSO

A win continued to be elusive for Marinerang Pilipina since joining last year’s PSL All-Filipino Conference as they already lost 24 straight matches.