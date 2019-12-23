Foton denies signing Bernadeth Pons, Jasmine Nabor amid 'tampering' fears

FOTON management denied it is set to sign Bernadeth Pons from Petron and setter Jasmine Nabor of PLDT ahead of the Philippine Superliga 2020 season.

Team manager Diane Santiago told SPIN.ph that Pons and Nabor are not signing with the Tornadoes as reported.

“FYI po. Pons and Nabor are not in Foton. Some players (are still) negotiating,” Santiago told SPIN.ph.

The elder sister of Dindin and Jaja Santiago admitted that Foton is eyeing several key players to revamp its roster in its quest to end a three-year title drought in 2020.

But she insisted Foton respects the rights of rival teams to their players since the contracts of most PSL players won't expire until December 31.

“Although we are hoping to sign new players, we cannot reveal who they are yet kasi we respect their existing contracts,” Santiago said.

The Foton team manager added that they will announce their acquisitions once they are sealed in January.

Petron, on the other hand, has been rumored to lose several key players but nothing is final yet as PSL free agency starts in the new year.