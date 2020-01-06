Cignal signs Ceballos as Generika-Ayala hints at Dimaculangan, Aganon deals

CIGNAL has signed Fiola Ceballos to strengthen its title quest in the 2020 Philippine Superliga season.

The HD Spikers announced in their signing on Ceballos in their official Facebook page on Monday afternoon.

The former do-it-all Spiker of Generika-Ayala is expected to bring an added fire power as she teams up with Rachel Anne Daquis and fellow Ilongga Jovelyn Gonzaga.

Ceballos provided the spark both on offense and defense for the Lifesavers, who fell short of a semifinals berth in all the conferences last PSL season.

With its vital signing to start the year, Cignal is looking to surpass its fourth place finish in last year’s Grand Prix, silver medal run in All Filipino and bronze in the Invitationals.

Meanwhile, Generika-Ayala has hinted at two huge signings on its official Facebook page, which will be revealed on Tuesday night.

Based on the clues given, fans are speculating that the two players are obviously Petron’s veteran setter Rhea Dimaculangan and Foton’s do-it-all spiker Mina Aganon.

Generika-Ayala team manager Allyn Sta. Maria neither confirmed nor denied that Dimaculangan and Aganon were the said new players.

“There’s more to come pa,” Sta. Maria told Spin.ph.

The team manager added that aside from the two acquisitions, the Lifesavers are eyeing to beef up their line-up.

“Looking forward to a better season para masuklian naman namin ang suporta ng Management and the fans of course,” she said.