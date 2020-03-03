F2 Logistics relies on Stalzer, Mau, Baron to put away PLDT in three

BACOOR City — F2 Logsitics shook off a shaky start to turn back PLDT, 25-21, 25-15, 25-13, in the Philippine Super Liga Grand Prix at Bacoor Strike Gym on Tuesday.

Returning American import Lindsay Stalzer led the way for the Cargo Movers with 22 points from 19 attacks, one block and two service aces.

The 2017 PSL Grand Prix champions needed only an hour and eight minutes to finish the match but F2 Logistics coach Ramil felt that they could’ve ended it sooner.

“Actually noong first set medyo tight pa, pero noong nakuha naman ‘yung set medyo naging relaxed na,” he said. “Expected ko na gagalaw ng maayos kasi matagal na silang magkakakilala.”

“Kanina may lapses pa na tinginan sa bola kaya hindi kami makalayo tapos bihira ‘yung makikita mo sa team na dalawa or tatlong sunod na errors kaya sabi ko tight pa ’to,” he added.

Kalei Mau and Majoy Baron combined for 24 points for the Cargo Movers, who are currently in a four-way tie with Petron, Sta. Lucia and Cignal for the early league lead.

French reinforcement Maeva Orle finished with 19 points for PLDT, which slid to 0-2, now tied with Generika-Ayala.