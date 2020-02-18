Intact F2 Logistics eager to get over Grand Prix hump as Petron loses key players

WHILE the rest of the field underwent a major revamp during the offseason, F2 Logistics remained intact for its campaign in the Philippine Philippine Super Liga Grand Prix, which kicks off on February 29.

Falling short of a title in the last two seasons, the Cargo Movers are hoping to end the drought with returning import Lindsay Stalzer leading the way backed by an all-star cast of Kalei Mau, Aby Maraño, Ara Galang, Kim Dy, Majoy Baron, Kim Fajardo and Dawn Macandili.

This time, as back-to-back defending champion Petron lost some of its key players during the offseason, F2 Logistics is poised to take home the title it last won in 2017.

For Cargo Movers assistant coach Noel Orcullo, while other teams overhauled their lineup to boost their chances for the championship, their main advantage will be their team chemistry.

“Well when it comes to advantage siguro ang masasabi ko lang since matagal na kaming magkakasama, so ‘yun lang ‘yung pwede naming maging advantage. Other than that pare-pareho naman halos,” he said on Tuesday during the press conference at Eurotel in Makati City.

PHOTO: psl

The long-time deputy of seasoned coach Ramil de Jesus, however, remained wary of Chery Tiggo.

Formerly Foton, the Crossovers tapped Montenegrin import Tatjana Bokan to reinforce the team, while signing opposite hitter Mylene Paat and setter Jasmine Nabor with mainstays Shaya Adorador, Elaine Kasilag, Marian Buitre, Jen Reyes and, Gyzelle Sy.

“Like ‘yung Foton, nag-enhance talaga sila ng lineup nila, ‘yun nga ang sinasabing super team ngayon. So ‘yun lang siguro ‘yung big advantage namin, team chemistry,” said Orcullo.

F2 Logistics will kick off its campaign when it faces PLDT on March 3.