Senares, Gallego make most of call-up after early doubts on F2 Logistics beach volley stint

SUBIC — Representing F2 Logistics comes with great winning tradition.

Jenny Mar Senares and Kyla Gallego have chips on their shoulders in donning the colors of the multi-titled Cargo Movers in the 2021 Gatorade-Philippine Superliga Beach Volleyball Challenge Cup under a bubble format in Subic.

These young and first-time beach volleyball partners admitted they feel a lot of pressure in representing a five-time PSL champion team — even all these titles came from All-Filipino, Grand Prix and Invitationals, not in beach volleyball.

“Kinakabahan kami. Pressured kasi maraming fans ang F2 and nape-pressure kami kasi baguhan kami dito,” said Gallego.

That’s why these liberos from University of Negros Occidental Recolletos took a hiatus in social media and decided to cherish the moment as part of the first 16 beach volleyball players to return to action in this pandemic.

“Grabe talaga yung pressure kaya nga hindi kami nagbabasa doon sa social media para hindi kami lalong mapressure and para hindi masira ang laro namin,” the 20-year-old Gallego said. “Ginagawa naman namin yung best namin para ipakita yung kaya namin at ipakita na deserved namin maglaro dito.”

“Masaya pa rin kasi binigyan kami ng opportunity at kami pa yung unang nakasali dito (sa PSL) at makalaro at maging part ng liga na ito,” added the soft-spoken Senares.

But these young players were able to prove that F2 Logistics made the right call to their coach Lyca Yu in tapping them for this unprecedented PSL bubble.

Seeded against a fancied Sta. Lucia A in the knockout quarterfinals on Saturday, Senares and Gallego showed their worth as they pushed DM Demontano and Jackie Estoquia to their limits before falling short with a 21-16, 10-21, 10-15 defeat.

The young tandem of Senares and Gallego stunned the back-to-back silver medalists of the last two Challenge Cups in the first set before Sta. Lucia A forced a decider, where F2 Logistics continued to put up a gallant stand holding a 9-7 lead.

However, the experience of Demontano and Estoquia prevailed in the end to reach the Final Four on Sunday.

“Isang malaking sayang yung nararamdaman namin kasi andoon na kami, konting push na lang. Kaso yun lang kinapos,” Gallego said.

“Pero okay lang proud kami sa sarili namin kasi maganda yung laban na pinakita namin at nahirapan sila samin.”

The Bacolod-based tandem failed to reach the semis but they won the hearts of the people inside the bubble, including Abanse Negrense squads that cheered for them in that match and most especially, the Cargo Movers watching the games live with thousands of PSL fans streaming live on YouTube and Facebook.

“Thankful kami kasi sabi ng F2 proud sila sa amin. Kaya binigay namin yung best namin para hindi mapahiya yung F2 and kahit maliit lang kami may ilalaban kami,” said Gallego, who stands at 5'1" and playing with a 5-foot-3 teammate.

“Thankful rin kami dahil sa fans ng F2 sinusuportahan kami pinapagaan yung loob namin.”

Despite falling short in the quarterfinals, F2 Logistics has a chance for a decent fifth-place finish as it battles Kennedy Solar Energy-Petro Gazz at 9 a.m. on Sunday in the classification matches for fifth to eighth places.