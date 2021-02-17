F2 Logistics doubtful of joining PSL Beach Volleyball Cup, says Maraño

IN less than a week, the Philippine Super Liga is all set to conduct its Beach Volleyball Challenge Cup from February 24 to 28 in Subic bay.

PSL chairman Philip Ella Juico announced on Tuesday that there would be eight teams joining the contest namely Sta. Lucia A, Sta. Lucia B, United Auctioneers Inc. A, United Auctioneers Inc. B, Abanse Negrense A, Abanse Negrense B, F2 Logistics, and Toby’s Sports.

Juico also assured that the league has already received the approval of the Subic Bay Metropolitan Authority to conduct the event.

Contrary to the seemingly certain situation, however, F2 Logistics captain Aby Maraño revealed in a Bigo Live livestream the next day that the case of their team actually joining is rather doubtful.

For one, Tin Tiamzon, who was one of F2's representatives in the last beach volleyball conference, is still out of the country.

Maraño said that it is quite uncharacteristic for coach Ramil de Jesus to send off players unprepared for the battle ahead.

“Paano, eh nasa States pa si [Tin] Tiamzon? Di pa nga nagte-training, di papayag ‘yan sila coach na sumali. Never in my wildest dreams na magpapadala tapos hindi ready.”

While the contest proper is from 26 to 28, teams and officials are seeking to enter Subic bubble by Wednesday next week.

