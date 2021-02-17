Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
See Medalist
    View Today
    Wed, Feb 17
    Super Liga

    F2 Logistics doubtful of joining PSL Beach Volleyball Cup, says Maraño

    by Kate Reyes
    Just now
    According to Aby Maraño, Tin Tiamzon remains out of the country, leaving their stint doubtful.
    PHOTO: Marlo Cueto

    IN less than a week, the Philippine Super Liga is all set to conduct its Beach Volleyball Challenge Cup from February 24 to 28 in Subic bay.

    PSL chairman Philip Ella Juico announced on Tuesday that there would be eight teams joining the contest namely Sta. Lucia A, Sta. Lucia B, United Auctioneers Inc. A, United Auctioneers Inc. B, Abanse Negrense A, Abanse Negrense B, F2 Logistics, and Toby’s Sports.

    Juico also assured that the league has already received the approval of the Subic Bay Metropolitan Authority to conduct the event.

    Contrary to the seemingly certain situation, however, F2 Logistics captain Aby Maraño revealed in a Bigo Live livestream the next day that the case of their team actually joining is rather doubtful.

    Continue reading below ↓
    Continue reading below ↓
    Recommended Videos

    For one, Tin Tiamzon, who was one of F2's representatives in the last beach volleyball conference, is still out of the country.

    Maraño said that it is quite uncharacteristic for coach Ramil de Jesus to send off players unprepared for the battle ahead.

    “Paano, eh nasa States pa si [Tin] Tiamzon? Di pa nga nagte-training, di papayag ‘yan sila coach na sumali. Never in my wildest dreams na magpapadala tapos hindi ready.”

    MORE FROM SPIN
    MORE FROM SPIN

      While the contest proper is from 26 to 28, teams and officials are seeking to enter Subic bubble by Wednesday next week.

      A netizen uploaded the video on Twitter:

      Continue reading below ↓
      Read Next
      read more stories about:
      Sorry, no results found for
      Read the Story →
      According to Aby Maraño, Tin Tiamzon remains out of the country, leaving their stint doubtful.
      PHOTO: Marlo Cueto

      • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.
      POLL

        Retake this Poll
        • Quiz

        Quiz Result
        Take this Quiz Again