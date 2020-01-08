Long-tenured deputy Eddieson Orcullo officially promoted as Sta. Lucia coach

STA. Lucia has named Eddieson Orcullo as head coach in the 2020 Philippine Superliga Grand Prix.

The Lady Realtors’ official Twitter account announced the promotion of their former assistant coach on Wednesday evening.

We are happy and excited to announce that former Sta. Lucia assistant coach Eddieson Orcullo will now be calling the shots as head coach for the Lady Realtors! Congratulations and may the force be with you, coach Ed! ???? #thenewSTALUCIA @SuperLigaPH pic.twitter.com/CdEvR01dLI — Sta. Lucia Realtors (@theSLREALTORS) January 8, 2020

From being the longest tenured on the coaching staff since Sta. Lucia joined the PSL last 2017, Orcullo will be sixth head coach of the Lady Realtors after Macky Carino, Sammy Acaylar, Jerry Yee, George Pascua and Babes Castillo.

Last October, he was appointed as interim coach in the middle of the Invitational Conference, where he won one of the last three preliminary games only to finish sixth, as Castillo was promoted as Assistant manager.

PHOTO: psl

Continue reading below ↓

SEE ALSO SEE ALSO

The Lady Realtors are hoping to finally make a semifinals appearance this year as their best finish in the tournament so far was at sixth place.

Sta. Lucia also announced that they already parted ways with Castillo and manager Santi Edralin as well as several players Amanda Villanueva, Rebecca Rivera, Eli Soyud, Rachel Austero, Jho Maraguinot, Rica Rivera, Micmic Laborte and Roselle Baliton.

The Lady Realtors vowed that they will soon announce their new acquisitions.