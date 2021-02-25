Demontano, Estoquia bank on familiarity as edge in unpredictable beach volley field

SUBIC — Sta. Lucia’s DM Demontano and Jackie Estoquia are eager to pick up from where they left off, ushering in the return of the sport through the 2021 Gatorade-Philippine Superliga Beach Volleyball Challenge Cup.

The seasoned Ilongga tandem of the Lady Realtors have competed together in several beach volleyball tournaments in the country for the past years and won back-to-back silver medals in the last two editions of the PSL Challenge Cup.

But this year’s tourney is going to be a different battlefield for Demontano and Estoquia when they represent Sta. Lucia 1 in Pool B on Friday at the Subic Sands Court.

This kind of unfamiliar challenge makes their duo more inspired and honored to be part of PSL’s historic comeback as the the first non-pro club volleyball event under a sports bubble concept.

“Thankful and excited kasi after a year mag babalik na ang Volleyball,” said Demontano, a product of Central Philippine University. “We feel blessed kasi beach volleyball yung una nabigyan nang chance na mag-compete in a bubble setting.”

Continue reading below ↓

“We make sure naman na dapat always kami ready physically and mentally. In every game we will give everything to win,” she added.

PHOTO: Sta. Lucia Lady Realtors on Facebook

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

With their experiences and achievements in beach volleyball, Sta. Lucia 1 has emerged as the team to beat in this three-day tournament.

Continue reading below ↓

But for Estoquia, it’s going to be a tight and unpredictable battle for the eight teams since all of them are coming off an 11-month inactivity caused by COVID-19 pandemic.

“I’m a little nervous pa rin but I remain positive and excited sa pagbabalik ng laro,” said the University of San Agustin standout. “We will do our very best in every game naman, and I know na lahat naman eager manalo. So patibayan na lang po ng puso.”

Demontano and Estoquia kick off their title bid against Jonah San Pedro and Javen Sabas of Toby’s Sports at 11 a.m. and will cap off the first day against Jennifer Cosas and Gelimae Villanueva of Abanse Negrense 2 at 5 p.m.

Besides the Ilongga tandem, Bang Pineda and Jonah Sabete are also donning the colors of Sta. Lucia 2 in Pool A.

Veteran beach volleyball star Pineda and returning Lady Realtor Sabete will raise the curtain of the first volleyball action in 11 months when they take on Ariane Luna Alarcon and Christina Canares of Kennedy Solar Energy-PetroGazz at 8 am.

Continue reading below ↓

They are also facing Alexa Polidario and Erjan Magdato of Abanse Negrense 1 to kick off the afternoon session at 2 p.m.

Even though Sta. Lucia squads have experienced beach volleyball players, team manager Von Mojado said that they just want their players to feel the moment of volleyball’s return.

“We don’t want to put too much pressure on our players, but definitely the fans and supporters can expect that we worked hard during the off season to be able to give everyone a good fight,” Mojado said. “If we win, then great bonus sya for us. We are just happy that volleyball is back.”