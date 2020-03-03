Cuban import Liannes Simon bucks jetlag as Cignal rallies past Generika-Ayala

BACOOR City — Cignal came from a set down to deny Generika-Ayala, 19-25, 25-18, 25-20, 25-20, in the Philippine Super Liga Grand Prix on Tuesday at Bacoor Strike Gym here.

Despite the jetlag, Cuban import Liannes Castañeda Simon poured in 29 points, anchored on 24 kills, for the HD Spikers.

Cignal coach Edgar Barroga was pleased to see his prized reinforcement step up despite the lack of sleep.

“Happy ako kasi unang-una, wala pang tulog ‘yan eh. Dumating siya noong Saturday. Kagabi pinadalhan ko pa siya ng sleeping pills na ginagamit ko na alam kong effective,” he said.

“Kanina nga pagdating niya dito bagsak pa ang mata niya pero siguro may gusto siyang patunayan,” he added.

Barroga admitted that they were off to a shaky start, committing defensive miscues in the first set.

Alohi Robins-Hardy also had 14 points for Cignal, while Ranya Musa added seven and Roselyn Doria chipped in six markers in the match that took almost two hours to finish.

Alohi Robins-Hardy and Ranya Musa try to deny Elizabeth Vicet Campos.

Cuban reinforcement Elizabeth Vicet Campos tallied 21 points for Generika-Ayala, while Eli Soyud had 1.

The Life Savers remained winless in two outings (0-2) after losing to Petron on Saturday.