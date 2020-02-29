Barroga hoping third time's the charm as Cignal import Liannes Simon set to arrive

CIGNAL head coach Edgar Barroga is relieved that they finally have an import as Cuban Liannes Simon is set to arrive in the country on Saturday night.

Simon is a 34-year-old wing spiker, who played for powerhouse club teams Volero Zurich of Switzerland from 2013-2014 and Agel Prostejov of Czech Republic in 2014 and 2015.

“Si Simon actually dadating na mamaya. Medyo hindi siya ganun kabata pero experienced player,” Barroga told reporters.

Few days before the league opener, Cignal suffered from import setbacks as first-choice Yaasmeen Bedart-Ghani didn’t make it to the country due to a conflict on her schedule and the Coronavirus outbreak, while replacement Jennifer Yanet Alvarez of Cuba had problems with her travel documents.

Cignal is going to open its campaign against Generika-Ayala on Tuesday at the Bacoor Strike Gym in Bacoor, Cavite.

Barroga is crossing his fingers that Simon could easily adjust with the HD Spikers as she is set to train on Sunday as Jovelyn Gonzaga is not expected to be one hundred percent on their season debut due to ankle sprain.

“Tutal mahaba pa naman yung liga ayoko rin pwersahin yung sprain nya. Mas kailangan namin sa ibang laro so uunti untiin namin,” said the Cignal coach on Gonzaga. “Pero depende sa magiging practice nya tomorrow and Moonday checheck ko siguro pwede na siya ilaban.”

Barroga is firm that his locals Rachel Anne Daquis, Fiola Ceballos, Alohi Robins-Hardy and Jheck Dionela are going to deliver. He just hopes that Simon would make an impact right away.

“Ang local players walang problema. Ang adjustment lang ng import is kung paano siya makikipagusap doon sa loob ng court and with regards sa positioning,” said Barroga.