Cignal eager to find rhythm ahead of PSL season as it sees action in Taal charity meet

IMUS CITY — Cignal coach Edgar Barroga is hoping to see the HD Spikers regain their rhythm ahead of the new Philippine Super Liga season as they see action in Spike for a Cause, a relief effort for those affected by the Taal Volcano eruption.

“Nung una parang ayaw namin kasi hindi pa kami ready pero nung sinabi nilang Spike for a Cause lalong lalo na para sa Taal Victims naging excited kami,” said Barroga.

“Inisip namin kung paano kami makakatulong, kahit hindi pa one hundred percent yung team.”

The PSL is teaming up with the government of Imus in Cavite for the three-day event featuring three PSL teams and a Japanese selection, with the opener set on Monday at Imus Sports Center. The next matches are set on Wednesday and Thursday.

Fans need only to bring donations to see the matches live.

Sta. Lucia will be led by new acquisition Mika Reyes and import Shainah Joseph as they face Generika-Ayala, which will also boast its new recruits bannered by Rhea Dimaculangan in the opener.

Cignal will be without Rachel Anne Daquis and Jovelyn Gonzaga as they face the selection from West Japan.

HD Spikers Yaasmeen Bedart-Ghani has yet to arrive, but Barroga has Alohi Robins-Hardy, Fiola Ceballos, Janine Marciano, Roselyn Doria and Jheck Dionela.

“We’re hitting two birds with one stone. We’re promoting the sport and at the same, helping our evacuees here. And we are extremely grateful that Imus is the host of this particular event,” said Imus mayor Emmanuel Maliksi on Sunday.

The four squads will clash in a single-round robin in the three-day tournament, where the team with best record will emerge as champion.

“The partnership of the PSL and the City of Imus has been there for a long time. Imus has been known to be a volleyball-loving city,” said PSL president Ian Laurel, who was accompanied by league officials and Larong Volleyball Sa Pilipinas Inc. president Joey Romasanta.

“This is the seventh season of the PSL and we’re very happy that we are opening it officially with a pre-season tournament for a cause.”