Cignal makes late import change, taps Jennifer Yanet Alvarez in Bedart-Ghani place

CIGNAL made a last-minute import change as it tapped Cuban hitter Jennifer Yanet Alvarez to replace Yaasmeen Bedart-Ghani in the Philippine Superliga Grand Prix.

The HD Spikers assistant coach Shaq Delos Santos on Tuesday said that their first-choice reinforcement Bedart-Ghani can't make it to the country due to a conflict in her schedule and the Coronavirus outbreak.

“Nagkaroon ng conflict, 'di ko alam totally sa schedule kaya hindi siya natuloy,” Delos Santos told the reporters. “Na-delay dahil sa current state ng virus.”

Despite the last-minute change, Edgar Barroga’s lead assistant coach is confident that Alvarez will bolster the HD Spikers’ title quest and add more fire power to the trio of wing spikers Rachel Anne Daquis, Jovelyn Gonzaga and new recruit Fiola Ceballos.

The 26-year-old Alvarez is a former Cuban national team member. She played for Cienfuegos in a Cuban league and for CS Volei Alba-Blaj from 2017 to 2018 in Romania.

“I think mas mama-maximize namin ang strength at kaya gawin ng import kung nasa outside position siya. Mas mataas 'yung percentage,” Delos Santos said.

Cignal hopes Alvarez will arrive in time for the Grand Prix opener set on February 29 and their first game against Generika-Ayala on March 3.

“Coming palang. Pino-process pa 'yung papers niya. Hopefully, as soon as possible, makarating na siya. Pero wala pang eksaktong (date) para doon,” Delos Santos said.