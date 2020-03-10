Chery Tiggo survives 50-point Maeva Orle explosion, rallies past PLDT

CHERY Tiggo survived Maeva Orle’s 50-point explosion for PLDT with a nail-biting 18-25, 21-25, 25-22, 28-26, 15-12 victory in the Philippine Superliga Grand Prix on Tuesday at the Arena in San Juan City.

The Crossovers leaned on Tatjana Bokan to fight back from a two-set deficit and overcome Orle’s 50 points — the second-highest scoring output in a single game behind the 56-point record of Smart import Gyselle Silva.

Orle helped PLDT to erase a 0-6 start in the fifth set and scored her 50th point to trim Chery Tiggo’s lead to just one, 12-13.

PHOTO: psl

Continue reading below ↓

However, Rachel Austero and Bokan nailed the finishing touches for Chery Tiggo to spoil the historic night of the French import.

Bokan unleashed 35 points, built on 30 kills and five aces, for the Crossovers. Elaine Kasilag chipped in 11 points, while Austero added 10 markers.

Chery Tiggo earned its second win in three outings, bouncing back from a three-set loss to Petron last Saturday.

Orle single-handedly carried PLDT with 47 attacks and three aces but just like Silva’s previous record with the same franchise two years ago, the Power Hitters absorbed a heart-breaking defeat with a 0-3 card.