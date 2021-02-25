All set for action: PSL says zero players tested positive for COVID-19

SUBIC — The Philippine Superliga is all set for its return to action after the eight teams tested negative for COVID-19 ahead of the 2021 Gatorade-Beach Volleyball Challenge Cup opener on Friday.

The league on Thursday reported zero positive cases out of 57 players, team and tournament staff who entered the Subic bubble the past two days.

Ariane Luna Alarcon and Christina Canares of Kennedy Solar Energy-Petro Gazz, Jonah San Pedro and Javen Sabas of Toby's Sports and Ella Viray and Theresa Ramas of United Auctioneers Inc. started training on Thursday morning ahead of the three-day volleyball tournament.

Actions starts at 8 a.m. on Friday with Bang Pineda and Jonah Sabete of Sta. Lucia 2 facing Ariane Luna Alarcon and Christina Canares of Kennedy Solar Energy-PetroGazz in Pool A.

PSL president Ian Laurel and 12 other match officials entered the bubble on Thursday morning and are currently isolated at the Subic Peninsular Hotel while waiting for the results of their Covid-19 test.

“We’re very happy na napayagan na ulit ang volleyball. Especially with the help of SBMA, Region III and IATF,” said Laurel.

The PSL is the first non-professional club volleyball league to hold an event, getting the go signal from the IATF through resolution no. 79 dated Oct 15, 2020 and in cooperation with SBMA and Region III.

“Masayang masaya kami na nagkakaroon ng chance ulit ang sports na payagan. Even there’s a pandemic with the right partnership and right guidance coming from the IATF and LGU, pwede natin ibalik ang sports.”

“Simula na ito. Masayang masaya tayo sa pagbabalik ng volleyball sa bansa natin. We can actually share the message to all other leagues kahit yung mga maliliit na mga liga na wag sila ma-discourage,” said the former University of Santo Tomas men’s volleyball player.

“Yung mga athletes natin, not just in volleyball, other players in different sports, wag madiscourage. Ituloy nila yung kanilang pagtetraining because time will come na pwede na makapagtournament ulit at makalaro with the proper guidance of the LGU and IATF.”