Sta. Lucia signs Aiza Maizo-Pontillas, adds to PSL luster

AIZA Maizo-Pontillas is taking her talents to Sta. Lucia.

The Lady Realtors on Friday announced their acquisition of the former Philippine Superliga MVP.

Sta. Lucia shared that the team owner wanted someone to score at will. That's why they signed Pontillas from Petron, which took a pandemic-related leave in the PSL.

"The instruction from Sta. Lucia’s team owner was clear: Get someone who can score at will. And who fits that description to a T? None other than one of Philippine volleyball’s queens, Aiza Maizo-Pontillas! We are proud and excited to welcome you into the team," the Lady Realtors wrote.

Pontillas is reuniting with former teammate Mika Reyes, who transfered from Petron to Sta. Lucia last year.

Sta. Lucia hopes that the reunion of the Philippine women's volleyball team players would bring success to its franchise as Maizo and Reyes won three titles together in Petron from 2017 to 2018.

It will be a new club for Pontillas after five years with the Blazer Spikers.

The former University of Santo Tomas star is set to bring more fire power to Sta. Lucia's offense as she teams up with spikers MJ Phillips, Pam Lastimosa, Glaudine Trancoso and Jonah Sabete.

"Alam naman natin what she brings to any team she’s in and this will be a very big boost para sa campaign namin this volleyball season," said Sta. Lucia team manager Von Mojado. "More than anything, I think you leadership nya in and out of the court yung isa sa nilu-look forward namin. And here, she will have a reunion with her former teammates and friends na din."

The PSL is seeking to stage the All-Filipino Conference with another bubble tournament in Subic after its successful three-day Beach Volleyball Challenge Cup last week. There is no definite date yet as it still awaits for the approval of the IATF.

Sta. Lucia is one of the three remaining clubs in the PSL with F2 Logistics and Chery Tiggo. PSL officials said that they are in talks with potential new comers for their indoor return.