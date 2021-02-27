Abanse Negrense teams take top spots in group play of PSL beach volley

SUBIC — Abanse Negrense teams swept pool play round to clinch the No. 1 spots in their groups in the 2021 Gatorade-Philippine Superliga Beach Volleyball Challenge Cup on Saturday.

Alexa Polidario and Erjane Magdato topped Pool A after beating Kennedy Solar Energy-Petro Gazz’s Ariane Alarcon and Christina Canares, 21-4, 21-7.

Jennifer Cosas and Gelimae Villanueva top the top spot in Pool B after defeating Jonah San Pedro and Javen Sabas of Toby's Sports, 21-11, 21-9.

Magdato and Polidario take on Toby's Sports, while Cosas and Villanueva battle Kennedy Solar Energy-Petro Gazz in the quarterfinals of the eight-team tournament.

"Sana mamaintain namin yung laro namin tsaka yung mga mali namin macorrect namin sa dadating na laro," said Polidario.

Sta. Lucia teams bounced back from their tough losses on Friday afternoon, winning their last pool assignments to seal the No. 2 spots in group play.

DM Demontano and Jackie Estoquia beat Ella Viray and Theresa Ramas of United Auctioneers, Inc., 21-13, 21-14 to finish with a 2-1 record.

Continue reading below ↓

"Nag-exert kami ng more effort sa laro kasi nagfall short kami. Pero ngayon kahit tirik ang init nag-eeffort talaga para makuha ang bola," said Estoquia.

Jonah Sabete and Bang Pineda defeated F2 Logistics' Jenny Senares and Kyla Gallego, 21-14, 21-13, to secure the No. 2 spot in Pool A.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

Pineda and Sabete take on United Auctioneers, while Demontano and Estoquia battle F2 Logistics.