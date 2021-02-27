Abanse Negrense, Sta. Lucia set to renew brewing rivalry in PSL beach volley semis

SUBIC -- ABANSE Negrense and Sta. Lucia are set to renew their rivalry in the semifinal round of the 2021 Gatorade-Philippine Superliga Beach Volleyball Challenge Cup after knocking out separate foes on Saturday at the Sands Court.

Both teams of Abanse Negrense remained unbeaten in four matches entering the do-or-die semifinals on Sunday morning, facing the Sta. Lucia squads anew.

The winners of the semifinals advance to the finals of the first beach volleyball tournament to return this pandemic set at 5 pm.

Abanse Negrense A was the first team to enter the semifinals after Erjane Magdato and Alexa Polidario eliminated the winless Toby's Sports tandem of Javen Sabas and Jonah San Pedro, 21-12, 21-11.

"Para sa akin opo (inexpect namin umabot dito) kasi every day talaga kaming nagttrain ng team ko talagang pinaghandaan namin itong PSL," said Polidario shortly after winning in the quarterfinals. "Talagang talaga kukunin, kung kaya yung championship, bibigay lang namin lahat."

Continue reading below ↓

Sta. Lucia B forged a rematch against Abanse Negrense A in the knockout semis as Jonah Sabete and Bang Pineda pounded Ella Viray and Theresa Ramas of United Auctioneers, Inc., 21-13, 21-15, in their own quarterfinal battle.

SEE ALSO SEE ALSO

Polidario and Magdato took down Pineda and Sabete, 21-14, 21-12, on Friday's opener.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

The Lady Realtors B are eager to bounce in their 10 a.m. semis on Sunday.

"Kailangan lang namin magmind set and magfocus going to semis na makakalaban ulit namin yung nakalaban namin sa elimination," Pineda said. "Maglalaro lang kami kung ano yung pinagpraktisan namin and yung mga nilalaro namin na naipapanalo namin, dadagdagan lang namin."

Abanse Negrense B and Sta. Lucia are also getting their rematch in the Final Four at 11 a.m. on Sunday.

The top two squads of Pool B had a thrilling three-set duel in the first round, where Cosas and Villanueva prevailed in the decider.

Gelimae Villanueva and Jennifer Cosas remained unbeaten in four games after ousting the winless Kennedy Solar Energy- Petrogazz tandem of Ariane Alarcon and Christina Canares, 21-6, 21-3.

Continue reading below ↓

Meanwhile, DM Demontano and Jackie Estoquia Sta. Lucia A avoided the upset ax of Kyla Gallego and Jennymar Senares of F2 Logistics, 16-21, 21-10, 15-10, to set a semis duel against Abanse Negrense B.

Demontano and Estoquia were pushed to their limits by first time partners Gallego and Senares, who pulled off a stunning first set win before the Lady Realtors restored orders with a dominant second frame to force a decider.

The young Cargo Movers continued to put up a gallant stand in the third set, 9-7, but Estoquia took charge and gave the Lady Realtors A with a 12-10 breather before they escaped with the three straight crucial errors of their foes.

Despite falling short, F2 Logistics has two more games in the classification matches from 5th to 8th places when it takes on Kennedy Solar Energy- Petro Gazz at 9 am shortly after the clash of United Auctioneers Inc. and Toby's Sports.