Abanse Negrense teams stun fancied Sta. Lucia sides for early PSL beach volley lead

SUBIC -- Abanse Negrense stunned Sta. Lucia teams to take the lead in the 2021 Gatorade-Philippine Superliga Beach Volleyball Challenge Cup on Friday at the Sands Court.

Jennifer Cosas and Gelimae Villanueva of Abanse Negrense B recovered from a lethargic first set before upsetting DM Demontano and Jackie Estoquia for a thrilling 6-21, 21-14, 15-11 victory.

Abanse Negrense B moved a win away from clinching the No. 1 seed in Pool B ahead of the crossover quarterfinals as Cosas and Villanueva also took down the United Auctioneers’ Ella Viray and Theresa Ramas, 21-13, 21-12, earlier.

“Nag-adjust po kami sa receive tsaka setting, opensa po. Nakadagdag inspiration yung panalo ng teammates namin (Abanse Negrense A) kanina,” said Cosas after their hard-fought battle against Sta. Lucia. “Honored po na maging part po kami nitong PSL bubble. Worth it po.”

Abanse Negrense A, meanwhile, took a 2-0 lead in Pool A after Alexa Polidario and Erjane Magdato took down Bang Pineda and Jonah Sabete of Sta. Lucia B, 21-14, 21-12.

"Masasabi ko lang nag-aadjust pa kami sa first minute and then nakabawi kami nung nasa crucial na yung laro," Magdato said.

Polidario and Magdato opened their campaign with a 21-15, 21-12 victory over Jennymar Senares and Kyla Gallego of F2 Logistics in the morning session.

“We’re very happy po kasi gusto naman talaga ng lahat manalo. Kaya ginagawa namin talaga lahat yung makakaya namin para manalo sa bawat game,” Polidario said.

Pineda and Sabete failed to utilize their first victory over Ariane Alarcon and Christina Canares of Kennedy Solar Energy-PetroGazz, 21-10, 21-7, holding a 1-1 record for a tie with F2 Logistics at second place in Pool A.

Cargo Movers Senares and Gallego vented their ire on Alarcon and Canares, 21-9, 21-6, putting Kennedy Solar Energy-PetroGazz in a 0-2 hole.

In Pool B, Sta. Lucia A ended up with a tied with United Auctioneers, Inc. at second place as Demontano and Estoquia failed to sustain the gains of their first win over Toby's Sports duo Jonah San Pedro and Javen Sabas, 21-18, 21-13, in the morning session.

United Auctioneers, Inc. bounce backed in the afternoon after the duo of Viray and Ramas kept San Pedro and Sabas of Toby’s Sports winless in two games, 21-16, 21-15.

All eight teams will play one last pool match each on Saturday morning to determine their final rankings in the afternoon’s crossover quarterfinals.