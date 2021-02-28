Abanse Negrense’s Alexa Polidario, Erjane Magdato rule PSL beach volley

SUBIC — Abanse Negrense’s Alexa Polidario and Erjane Magdato took down Sta. Lucia A's DM Demontano and Jackie Estoquia, 21-15, 21-17, on Sunday to complete a sweep of the 2021 Gatorade-Philippine Superliga Beach Volleyball Challenge Cup.

Polidario nailed the big hits including the championship-clinching attack as she and Magdato won their six games in the three-day tournament.

Abanse Negrense A won three matches in group play, then beat Toby's Sports and Sta. Lucia B before claiming the title over Sta. Lucia A.

Demontano and Estoquia settled for a runner-up finish for the third straight Challenge Cup.

Hours after losing their knockout semifinals in three sets, Jennifer Cosas and Gelimae Villanueva of Abanse Negrense B defeated Bang Pineda and Jonah Sabete of Sta. Lucia B, 21-13, 22-20, to claim third place.

“Sabi namin kanina pag championship all out na talaga kami kaya yun all out ko talaga ginawa yung bawat puntos na yun,” said Polidario. “Basta championship bigay na talaga kasi go for gold yun talaga yung pinunta namin dito.”

“Malakas din silang kalaban. But, of course bilog din ang bola so lahat posible mangyari sa loob ng court tsaka ginawa lang namin yung best namin para sa championship game," added Magdato.