Teacher Erjane serves up lesson in perseverance with PSL success

ERJANE Magdato has school projects to check after Abanse Negrense’s perfect run in the 2021 Gatorade-Philippine Superliga Beach Volleyball Challenge Cup in Subic.



This newly-crowned champion, who conquered the sands inside the PSL bubble with her partner Alexa Polidario, is going back to work as Physical Education teacher.

“Pagbalik magche-check ako ng requirements nila and mga practical exam yun yung unang unang gagawin ko,” said Magdato.

Magdato, who studied BS Education with a major in MAPEH, has been teaching General P.E. in college for the past three years at University of Negros Occidental-Recoletos.

"Sabi ng mga estudyante ko medyo strict daw, terror. I don't know sa kanila," quipped Magdato. "But based on my experience kasi I think yung patience ko sa kanila andun pa rin pero yung pagka-strikto di talaga mawawala especially pag teacher ka kailangan disiplinado pa rin."



The PSL tournament was three days, but Magdato was away from school a bit longer than that, so the 24-year-old instructor made sure that her students had work to do while she was inside PSL bubble.



“Sinet ko talaga yung schedule nila inarrange ko ng mabuti. Diniscuss ko sa kanila kung ilang araw ako mawawala, kung ano ang gagawin ko, and then kahit papaano naiintindihan nila,” she said. “Sinabi ko sa mga estudyante ko na gawin lang nilang lahat yung mga requirements and mga activities ko and ipasa on time.”



Magdato admitted that she struggled catching up in training with Polidario since she was very busy with her online classes.



“Yun po yung medyo alanganin especially sa online class. Sa training medyo nag-struggle ako sa time kasi hindi swak yung training time at yung classes ko,” she said. “Pag gusto may paraan, every weekend double time kami ng training at drills namin at endurance. Double time talaga pag may bakante.”

PHOTO: Abanse Negrense Faceboo page





Another challenge for Magdato is the new normal online classes, especially for her subject that requires practical tests.



“Yung nakasanayan namin na mag-face to face habang nag-volleyball, basketball ngayong online class di namin magawa of course kasi pandemic," she said.



"Nage-exercise kami online using MS Teams and Zoom, nakikita ko agad yung mga movements nila at exercise and when it comes sa kanilang practical examination, video presentation of their performance. Yun yung possible na activities na binigay ko sa kanila."



The 24-year-old conquered both challenges as she and Polidario showed no signs of rust after 11 months of inactivity from tournaments. They swept all six matches capped by a 21-17, 21-15 victory over Sta. Lucia's DM Demontano and Jackie Estoquia in the winner-take-all final on Sunday.



Magdato also handled the challenges of online class like a champion, by teaching her students some winning ways in life during this trying times.



"Sa mga ball games, individual execution so ginagawa nilang video presentation kino-combine nila yung mga skills in one video presentation and then sina-submit nila sa akin," Magdato said.

"Even though it’s online still they can manage to do skills in volleyball and basketball. Using recycled materials or alternative minsan yung mga kids toy na bola. Minsan kita ko sa mga estudyante ko yung coconut ginagawa nilang basketball, very creative yung mga estudyante ko."



"Hindi pa rin nawawala yung essence ng volleyball, basketball at lahat ng PE subjects. Nagagawa pa rin ng mga estudyante ko even though may pandemic, kahit nasa bahay lang nila," she added.