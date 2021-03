F2 Logistics, previously the last Philippine Superliga holdout, is moving to the Premier Volleyball League.

The Cargo Movers released a statement on Thursday, that they will now play in the league organized by Sports Vision after five seasons in the PSL.

F2 Logistics now becomes the fifth Superliga team to move to the rival league, joining PLDT, Cignal, Sta. Lucia and Chery Tiggo.

