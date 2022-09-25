AFTER 13 hours and 14 minutes, the 2022 Shakey's Super League Collegiate Pre-season Championship wrapped up its first match day at the Rizal Memorial Coliseum.

The opening slate finished at 1:14 on Sunday with University of Sto. Tomas beating UAAP rival Adamson, 25-20, 27-29, 15-25, 29-27, 15-10. Sunday’s matches have been postponed due to Typhoon Karding.

Three of the four matches on Saturday went the distance, with University of the East raising the curtains to hold off Mapua, 31-33, 25-20, 25-23, 21-25, 15-12.

Five Lady Red Warriors finished in double figures bannered by sophomore standout Lia Pelaga with 18 big points, four in the final set.

An all-NCAA affair in the second match featured a surging Perpetual Help thwarting San Beda, 24-26, 25-21, 25-23, 27-25.

With the Red Lionesses at set point, 25-24, the Lady Altas had a three-point run, capped off by an attacking error from San Beda's Maxinne Tayag to put Perpetual on top of Pool A.

UAAP's bottom squad Far Eastern University wreaked early havoc in the SSL with a win over NCAA champion College of St. Benilde, 25-20, 24-26, 19-25, 25-20, 15-11.

Over six hours since their scheduled match start, the five-set stunner came to an end with former UAAP MVP turned FEU head coach Tina Salak picking up her first win from the sidelines.

"[Salamat] po sa pagtitiwala at huwag na huwag niyo po kaming sukuan kasi gagawin po namin lahat ng makakaya namin," said attacking ace Chenie Tagaod, who dropped 20 points.

For multi-titled tactician Jerry Yee, the dream of coaching two teams in one tournament ended as a nightmare, with his Lady Blazers and Lady Falcons both suffering five-set meltdowns.

