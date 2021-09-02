Sta. Lucia Lady Realtors name Edgar Barroga as new coach

STA. Lucia has tapped Edgar Barroga to be its new head coach for the next conference of the Premier Volleyball League (PVL) tentatively set either in October or November, replacing Eddieson Orcullo.

The Lady Realtors made the announcement on Thursday evening.

Barroga replaced Orcullo after Sta. Lucia fell just short of reaching the semifinals in the PVL Open Conference bubble last month in Ilocos Norte. The Lady Realtors finished with 5-4 record for fifth place.

"First of all, medyo overwhelmed ako kasi hindi ko ine-expect na matawagan ako at i-offer sa akin yung position,” Barroga told the PVL.ph website.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

"Siyempre, sino naman ako tatanggi diyan kasi maganda yung company at may potential yung players. Hindi na ako nagdalawang isip at excited na ako.”

Team manager Buddy Encarnado said the team will honor the contract of Orcullo, who was an assistant coach since 2017 before getting promoted last year, until the end of the year.

Continue reading below ↓

Barroga coached Cignal from 2018 and steered the franchise to a silver-medal finish in the 2019 Philippine Superliga All Filipino Conference. His contract was not renewed last year.

Sta. Lucia targets semis

The seasoned coach was supposed to call the shots for Unlimited Athletes Club until it pulled the plug on its participation in the PVL.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

Barroga vowed to give his best to fulfill Encarnado’s marching order to lead the Lady Realtors to the semis.

"China-challenge ako ni Sir Buddy. Wala akong magawa kung hindi magplano ng maaga kahit wala pang kasiguraduhan yung next conference para mas ma-assist ko pa yung players at kung ano pa yung mga kulang ng team namin," he said.

SEE ALSO SEE ALSO

For now, the Lady Realtors, bannered by MJ Phillips, Mika Reyes, Aiza Maizo-Pontillas, Dell Palomata, Jovie Prado, Jonah Sabete, Djanel Cheng and Bang Pineda, are holding home workouts to stay in shape.

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.