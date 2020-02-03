Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
See Medalist
    View Today
    Mon, Feb 3
    Volleyball

    Sta. Lucia survives Generika-Ayala to jumpstart PSL Spike for a Cause bid

    by Mei-Lin Lozada
    Just now
    PHOTO: psl

    IMUS City — Sta. Lucia survived Generika-Ayala’s last-ditch effort, pulling off a 19-25, 27-25, 18-25, 25-21, 17-15, victory in the 2020 PSL Imus City Mayor Maliksi Super Cup Spike for a Cause on Monday at Imus Sports Complex here.

    The Lady Realtors were off to a shaky start but they regrouped just in the nick of time to start their campaign in the three-day tournament on a high.

    “Bawat isang player natin matitibay, pero kapag pinagsama-sama hindi nila makita ‘yung strength ng kasama nila. Ngayon kailangan pang magfocus sa jelling,” said Sta. Lucia coach Eddieson Orcullo.

    Continue reading below ↓

    SEE ALSO
    SEE ALSO

    The Lady Realtors looked to end the match, 14-12, but the Life Savers refused to surrender, extending the match 14-14 with Rhea Dimaculangan and Mina Aganon, who were the newest addition to the team, delivered the goods.

    Shaina Johnson gave Sta. Lucia a 15-14 breather before Eli Soyud tied the match, 15-15.

    Soyud’s attempt was blocked and Jessica Vestal sealed the win for the Lady Realtors.

    Read Next
    read more stories about:
    Recommended Videos
    Sorry, no results found for
    Read the Story →
    PHOTO: psl

    • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.
    POLL

      Retake this Poll
      • Quiz

      Quiz Result
      Take this Quiz Again