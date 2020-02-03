Sta. Lucia survives Generika-Ayala to jumpstart PSL Spike for a Cause bid

IMUS City — Sta. Lucia survived Generika-Ayala’s last-ditch effort, pulling off a 19-25, 27-25, 18-25, 25-21, 17-15, victory in the 2020 PSL Imus City Mayor Maliksi Super Cup Spike for a Cause on Monday at Imus Sports Complex here.

The Lady Realtors were off to a shaky start but they regrouped just in the nick of time to start their campaign in the three-day tournament on a high.

“Bawat isang player natin matitibay, pero kapag pinagsama-sama hindi nila makita ‘yung strength ng kasama nila. Ngayon kailangan pang magfocus sa jelling,” said Sta. Lucia coach Eddieson Orcullo.

PHOTO: psl

Continue reading below ↓

SEE ALSO SEE ALSO

The Lady Realtors looked to end the match, 14-12, but the Life Savers refused to surrender, extending the match 14-14 with Rhea Dimaculangan and Mina Aganon, who were the newest addition to the team, delivered the goods.

Shaina Johnson gave Sta. Lucia a 15-14 breather before Eli Soyud tied the match, 15-15.

Soyud’s attempt was blocked and Jessica Vestal sealed the win for the Lady Realtors.