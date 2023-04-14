Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
See Medalist
    View Today
    Fri, Apr 14
    Volleyball

    St. Benilde finishes off Lyceum to complete second season sweep in a row

    by John Mark Garcia
    Just now
    College of St. Benilde vs Lyceum Game 2 Finals
    PHOTO: NCAA Philippines on Facebook

    ANOTHER sweep completed, another title clinched.

    College of St. Benilde asserted its unrivaled league dominance yet again with a romp in Game Two of the Finals over Lyceum, 25-19, 25-11, 25-20, to seize the NCAA Season 98 women's volleyball crown at the FilOil EcoOil Centre.

    St. Benilde vs Lyceum Game 2 NCAA Season 98 women's volleyball finals recap

    The latest triumph of the newly crowned back-to-back champs, which coincides with veteran mentor Jerry Yee's birthday, marks Benilde's 29th straight NCAA victory and second successive season sweep.

    Second best outside spiker Jade Gentapa was hailed as the Finals MVP with 133.421 statistical points in two Finals matches to lead the Lady Blazers' masterful title defense.

    "Sabi ko po kay Coach [Jerry] na tatapusin na namin 'yung laban na 'to at wala na kaming iisipin pa, kaya naging impressive din po 'yung pagpalo ko [ngayong Game Two],' said Gentapa.

    With 37 victories in 40 career NCAA matches, Yee also copped Coach of the Year honors for the second year running.

    MORE FROM SPIN
    MORE FROM SPIN

      "Excited and masaya pa rin ako as always [manalo ng championship]," said Yee. "For us, mailusot lang namin 'tong taon na 'to, okay na kami in the coming years. Ang hirap ng competition ngayon [sa Season 98] at lahat nag-improve, kaya happy kami."

      For the Lady Pirates, Season 98 is one for the history books as their bridesmaid finish was built on a debut Final Four appearance and first-ever Finals berth since their admission to the NCAA as a regular member in 2015.

      ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓
      Watch Now
      Read Next
      read more stories about:
      Watch Now
      Sorry, no results found for
      Read the Story →
      PHOTO: NCAA Philippines on Facebook

      • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.
      POLL

        Retake this Poll
        • Quiz

        Quiz Result
        Take this Quiz Again