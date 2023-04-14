St. Benilde finishes off Lyceum to complete second season sweep in a row

ANOTHER sweep completed, another title clinched.

College of St. Benilde asserted its unrivaled league dominance yet again with a romp in Game Two of the Finals over Lyceum, 25-19, 25-11, 25-20, to seize the NCAA Season 98 women's volleyball crown at the FilOil EcoOil Centre.

St. Benilde vs Lyceum Game 2 NCAA Season 98 women's volleyball finals recap

The latest triumph of the newly crowned back-to-back champs, which coincides with veteran mentor Jerry Yee's birthday, marks Benilde's 29th straight NCAA victory and second successive season sweep.

Second best outside spiker Jade Gentapa was hailed as the Finals MVP with 133.421 statistical points in two Finals matches to lead the Lady Blazers' masterful title defense.

"Sabi ko po kay Coach [Jerry] na tatapusin na namin 'yung laban na 'to at wala na kaming iisipin pa, kaya naging impressive din po 'yung pagpalo ko [ngayong Game Two],' said Gentapa.

With 37 victories in 40 career NCAA matches, Yee also copped Coach of the Year honors for the second year running.

"Excited and masaya pa rin ako as always [manalo ng championship]," said Yee. "For us, mailusot lang namin 'tong taon na 'to, okay na kami in the coming years. Ang hirap ng competition ngayon [sa Season 98] at lahat nag-improve, kaya happy kami."

For the Lady Pirates, Season 98 is one for the history books as their bridesmaid finish was built on a debut Final Four appearance and first-ever Finals berth since their admission to the NCAA as a regular member in 2015.

