Recruits impressive as St. Benilde gets measure of payback vs Perpetual in debut

NEWCOMERS Gayle Pascual and Mycah Go shone in their NCAA Season 95 women’s volleyball debut as College of Saint Benilde took down University of Perpetual Help, 25-17, 14-25, 25-17, 25-20, on Friday at the Arena in San Juan City.

Pascual, a transferee from University of Santo Tomas, unloaded 14 kills for 15 points in her NCAA debut as the Lady Blazers exacted sweet revenge on the Lady Altas, who took down the No. 1 seed in last season’s semifinals.

Jade Gentapa had 12 points off nine attacks, two blocks and an ace, while fellow holdover Diane Ventura added nine markers.

Go, the rookie out of Hope Christian High School, was also instrumental with eight markers, 15 digs and seven excellent receptions.

CSB head coach Jerry Yee politely declined the post-game interview to talk to his wards, while Go said that there’s a lot of things to address despite their first win.

“Parang napi-feel pa namin ang pressure. Sa first set yun nga nakuha namin tapos nung second set siguro kasalanan namin kasi nag-relax kami,” said the 19-year-old rookie.

“Yung performance po namin bumababa (pero) first game pa lang. Sana may natutunan pa rin.”

The Lady Blazers managed to recover from their 11-point defeat in the second set as they caught fire in the last two sets even star spiker Klarisa Abriam was held to five points, playing only in two sets due to an ankle injury.

Jhona Rosal led the charge for Perpetual Help with 14 points and 10 digs, while Dana Persa and Bianca Tripoli had 10 markers apiece.