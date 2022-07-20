St. Benilde rips Arellano to move on verge of perfect NCAA season

ST. Benilde made quick work of titleholder Arellano, 25-21, 25-11, 25-10, to move on the cusp of completing a perfect season in the NCAA Season 97 women's volleyball tournament Wednesday at the Filoil EcoOil Centre in San Juan.

The Lady Blazers, who prior to the opener last played in July 9, were briefly challenged by the Lady Chiefs in the opening set.

Cess Bello's kill gave Arellano a 12-11 lead before CSB finally got into the groove as Mycah Go closed out the opening set with back-to-back points.

The Lady Blazers were dominant in the next two to close out in 68 minutes.

Gayle Pascual came through with 17 points, including three blocks, to lead CSB in claiming the 1-0 series lead.

Unbeaten in 10 matches this season, the Lady Blazers go for the jugular in Game 2 set at 2 p.m. Friday at the San Juan arena.

"Wala, zero pa rin. Kasi hindi pa rin tapos po ang season," said Pascual. "Kahit nanalo kami ng Game 1, may Game 2 pa po. Siyempre, if possible may Game 3 pa po.

"So iniisip po talaga namin, zero pa rin kahit nananalo kami," she added.

Michelle Gamit had two blocks for a 11-point outing, Go added eight points, 12 digs and four receptions, while Jade Gentapa also collected 12 digs to go with seven points for CSB.

Second setter Chenae Basarte fired three of her team's six service aces.

The Lady Blazers gun for their first championship since 2016 behind Jeanette Panaga, Jannine Navarro, Ranya Musa and Djanel Cheng.

With this present talented batch, CSB is looking good in reclaiming the throne.

Carla Donato led the Lady Chiefs with nine points, including two blocks, while Trina Abay hammered seven kills.

