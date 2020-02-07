Streaking St. Benilde adds JRU to victims to book NCAA semis ticket

COLLEGE of Saint Benilde clinched the first semifinals berth in NCAA Season 95 women’s volleyball tournament after ousting Jose Rizal University, 25-22, 25-13, 25-20, to stay unbeaten in seven games on Friday at the Arena in San Juan City.

Rookies Gayle Pascual and Mycah Go shone anew as the Lady Blazers came up with another balanced attack to eliminate the Lady Bombers in just 70 minutes.

St. Benilde inched two games closer from a season sweep and an outright Finals berth.

“Mindset pa rin namin yung last two games namin maging pulido pa rin ang galaw ng mga bata,” said CSB assistant coach Jay Chua, speaking for head coach Jerry Yee.

Yee, once again, had a luxury of fielding all his players with Klarisa Abriam and Michelle Gamit chipping in seven points each, while Diane Ventura and Kaila Miranda adding six markers apiece as CSB outplayed JRU in attacking, 45-26, and service aces, 10-1.

Setter Renesa Melgar was the top scorer of the struggling Lady Bombers with eight points on top of four excellent sets, while skipper Dolly Verzosa was held to just seven markers as her squad bombed out of semis contention with 3-5 win-loss record.

Meanwhile, Cesca Racraquin unloaded 18 points as San Beda halted University of Perpetual Help’s five-game winning streak, 25-20, 25-19, 25-16.

Cesca tallied 13 kills, three aces and a pair of blocks, while her sister Daryl protected the floor with 22 digs and six excellent receptions.

Nieza Viray chipped in 14 points, while Trisha Paras and Kim Manzano added eight apiece as the Lady Red Spikers tied their victims at third place with identical 5-2 cards.

Perpetual Help struggled in attacking with only 17 attacks, compared to San Beda’s 38 kills. Jhona Rosal had seven markers in a losing cause.

In the men’s division, Vince Abrot unleashed 25 points as St. Benilde pounded the also-ran JRU, 25-20, 21-25, 25-12, 25-20.

Abrot finished with 21 attacks, two aces and two blocks including nine excellent receptions, while Roniey Adviento and Joshua De Sequerra added 12 and 10 markers, respectively.

St. Benilde tied idle third placer Arellano with identical 5-2 records, while sending JRU to its seventh defeat in eight outings.