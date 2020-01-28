St. Benilde extends unbeaten run to five, keeps San Sebastian winless in five

COLLEGE of Saint Benilde stayed unbeaten in five matches, dominating winless San Sebastian College, 25-18, 25-13, 25-17, in NCAA Season 95 women’s volleyball tournament on Tuesday at the Arena in San Juan.

Coach Jerry Yee again got to use the full Lady Blazers squad, with Marites Pablo and Klarisa Abriam leading the way in the 64-minute win.

Pablo, younger sister of Motolite’s Myla Pablo, scored 11 points off eight kills, two aces and a block, while Abriam had 10 markers in just two sets played.

PHOTO: dante peralta

Rookie Gayle Pascual only played in the last two sets, scoring eight points as St. Benilde tied defending champion Arellano University on top of the standings.

“Mindset lang namin, one game at a time. All out din namin every game,” said CSB assistant coach Jay Chua, speaking for Yee. “Ang goal lang namin sa standing ay either first or second lang talaga, at magkaroon kami ng twice to beat.”

San Sebastian is winless in five matches.

No San Sebastian player scored in double figures, with Reyann Canete coming up with eight points.

PHOTO: Marlo Cueto

In the men’s division, St. Benilde defeated San Sebastian, 25-22, 25-16, 25-22, for a 3-2 record.

The Blazers bounced back from last week’s defeat to Emilio Aguinaldo College as Ruvince Abrot posted 14 points, 11 receptions and five digs, James Paul Laguit scored 10 and George Gauani added eight points.

San Sebastian dropped to 1-4 record with Reynald Honra and Dom Ramirez putting up 10 points each.