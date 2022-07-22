Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    Volleyball

    St. Benilde completes run of perfection to claim NCAA volleyball crown

    by randolph b. leongson
    5 hours ago
    St. Benilde vs Arellano Game 2 NCAA Season 97 women's volleyball
    The Lady Blazers are the queens of NCAA volleyball.
    PHOTO: NCAA/GMA Photos

    ST. Benilde completed its run of perfection, whipping Arellano in dominant fashion, 26-24, 25-12, 25-9, in Game Two to claim the NCAA Season 97 women's volleyball crown Friday at Filoil EcoOil Centre in San Juan.

    St. Benilde vs Arellano Game 2 recap

    It was an impressive performance for the Lady Blazers, losing only one set all-tournament long as they took down their foes one-by-one to go unscathed through 11 matches.

    Season MVP Mycah Go fittingly delivered the coup de grace, scoring the service ace that turned out to be the championship point to deliver the Taft side their first women's volleyball crown since NCAA Season 91 in 2016.

    Go fired eight points built from three service aces, on top of 15 excellent digs to wrap up her immaculate run in just her sophomore season.

      Gayle Pascual led St. Benilde with 14 markers from 10 spikes, three blocks, and one ace to be hailed as the Finals MVP.

      Jade Gentapa had 10 of her 11 points off kills, while Cristy Ondangan had 10 in the win.

      Cloanne Mondonedo also was exceptional for the Lady Blazers with her 12 excellent sets.

      "Buti natapos. Masaya, yung mga pinagdaanan natin nung past years, bawi na" said coach Jerry Yee.

      Pauline de Guzman paced the Lady Chiefs in the runner-up finish with her 10 points.

