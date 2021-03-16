Spikers Turf hits snag as only three of six teams agree to turn pro

SPIKERS Turf organizers have hit a snag as only three of the six teams agreed with the league’s plans to secure professional status.

Reigning champion Cignal, PLDT and Volleyball Never Stops (VNS) are willing to become professional teams, but Air Force, Army and Navy have declined to take part despite receiving special guest license from Games and Amusement Board to play in a professional league.

"Right now, on Spikers Turf, we are talking to some of the teams, parang tatlo lang gusto maging pro teams. Three teams want to go pro while three are part of the armed forces," said Sports Vision president Ricky Palou.

"Some might be worried that their cost will shoot up with long-term contracts. We are looking to sit down with the prospective team owners to talk about it," said Palou.

The last Spikers' Turf match was on October 22, 2019, when the Marck Espejo-led Cignal won in five sets over Air Force in the Open Conference Finals.

Palou said they are looking for ways to stage the league this year, hoping to get things going again after the Philippine men's volleyball team bagged silver in the 2019 Southeast Asian Games.

"We want to keep the momentum going for them. They won silver in the SEA Games. We are doing everything to get the men's side back so they can remain as contenders in Southeast Asia," Palou said.

Philippine National Volleyball Federation (PNVF) has reappointed men's national team head coach Dante Alinsunurin as well as assistant coaches Dong Dela Cruz and Sherwin Meneses. They are tasked to hold bubble tryouts by invitation to form a 25-man pool, once the federation gets the go signal from the Philippine Sports Commission and Inter Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases.

Meanwhile, the Premier Volleyball League (PVL) is considering either a two-group format or single round robin for its Open Conference set to start on May 10 at the Inspire Sports Academy in Calamba, Laguna.

The PVL Open field has grown to 12 teams after the transfer of Super Liga clubs and the league is weighing its tournament format options, with players’ health the biggest concern.

Looking to challenge Creamline for the title are PetroGazz, BaliPure, Choco Mucho, UAC Lady Power Hitters, Perlas, Peak Form, PLDT, Cignal, Sta. Lucia, F2 Logistics and Chery Tiggo.

"We are looking at a single round robin tournament or if we divide those teams into two groups. It will take about two months with single round robin," said Palou.

"If we put them inside the bubble, the doctors said it will be hard especially mentally. We are looking at Inspire Sports Academy because it will keep everyone inside a bubble. It will control everyone from being infected," he added.



In the 2019 Open Conference, nine teams played double-round elimination with the top four teams advancing to the best-of-three semifinals. Creamline swept all of its 20 matches.

The PVL bubble is expected to run for 57 days with six playdates a week, two matches a day.