    Mon, Oct 3
    Volleyball

    NU-Sta. Elena sweeps Cignal to lift Spikers' Turf crown

    by John Mark Garcia
    A day ago
    NU-Sta. Elena Spikers' Turf champion
    The Nationals celebrate against the HD Spikers.
    PHOTO: Spikers' Turf

    AFTER a two-year pandemic hiatus, Spikers' Turf crowned its new kings as National University-Sta. Elena Nationals swept the reigning Open Conference title holders Cignal HD Spikers in the best-of-three finals.

    NU rules Spikers' Turf

    A packed Paco Arena witnessed a nail-biting finish to Game Two of the championship series as the Nationals stamped their dominance over the HD Spikers in four sets, 25-18, 23-25, 25-23, 25-23.

    Michaelo Buddin, who fired 22 markers in the finale, took home the finals MVP plum and joins conference MVP Nico Almendras, 1st best middle blocker Obed Mukaba, and best setter Josh Retamar as the squad's individual awardees.

    Cignal's Ysay Marasigan, the conference's best opposite spiker, scored 17 points but conceded their 31st error in the match that saw NU-Sta. Elena reach championship point.

    Marck Espejo was hailed 1st best outside spiker, with fellow HD Spikers JP Bugaoan and Manuel Sumanguid III named 2nd best middle blocker and best libero, respectively.

      NU previously won the league's Collegiate Conference in 2018, but this marks the Sta. Elena franchise's first-ever title.

      Meanwhile, PGJC-Navy Sea Lions storm past VNS-One Alicia Griffins in Game 2 of the bronze medal series, 26–28, 25–18, 25–16, 25-23, to complete the series sweep.

