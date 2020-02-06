Sisi Rondina sets aside indoor career to focus on growing beach volleyball

SISI Rondina has decided to sacrifice her indoor volleyball career as she prioritizes her continuous development in beach volleyball.

After a successful 2019 both in indoor and beach volleyball, Rondina is going to focus in playing at the sands court — both local and international — at least for this year.

The reason? Their bronze-medal finish in the 30th Southeast Asian Games.

“Ako naman nung SEA Games nagdecide kami kasi well siguro nakita namin nung nakasabay kami sa Thailand tsaka sa Indonesia parang may potential tayo makisabay, may abilidad tayo,” Rondina told SPIN.ph. “Para sa amin, para mas maging lumevel up pa kami kailangan namin ng training, kailangan namin ng magandang support, since we really love beach volleyball talaga.”

Together with her partner Bernadeth Pons, Rondina also wanted to promote the sport in the country and continue the development of the national team in international beach volleyball tournaments as they eye gold in SEA Games 2021.

“Matagal na naming pinagplanuhan ni Pons na gusto namin kami yung player na mag(aangat) ng beach volleyball para makita ng mga bata na hindi lang indoor, beach volley din,” the former UST star said. “Kumbaga naging priority namin yung beach volley kasi gusto namin makaearn ng points para siyempre para mas mahasa kami for the upcoming games mga international games, lalong lalo na dito sa Pilipinas and siyempre for the SEA Games din.”

PHOTO: Mei-Lin Lozada

Rondina was supposed to banner the national team in the Asian Volleyball Confederation (AVC) Asian Seniors Beach Volleyball Championship in Thailand from February 12 to 16 but it was postponed due to the Coronavirus outbreak.

“Actually lipad sana namin sa (Feb) 10, kaya lang cinancel lahat kasi may Corona since Thailand marami din. Ang gagawin namin magtraining na kang kami and antayin namin,” she said.

Rondina and Pons will also see action in Beach Volleyball Republic’s tournaments, carrying the team of Creamline. The duo will also see action in the FIVB World Tour One-star from March 12 to 16 in Langkawi, Malaysia.