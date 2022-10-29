Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    Volleyball

    Shakey’s Super League to resume Sunday amid Typhoon Paeng

    by John Mark Garcia
    FEU volleyball Shakey's Super League
    Far Eastern University open second-round action against Adamson.
    PHOTO: Shakey's Super League

    AFTER postponing its Saturday quadruple-header ahead of Typhoon Paeng’s landfall in Metro Manila, the second round opener of the Shakey’s Super League (SSL) will be played Sunday, Oct. 30, at the Rizal Memorial Coliseum.

    Shakey's Super League resumption

    SSL’s Sunday slate begins at 10 a.m. with FEU and Adamson raising the curtains for the second round of play, followed by La Salle squaring off with UST.

    Separate tickets will be sold for the afternoon matches featuring Ateneo versus Perpetual and NU staking their perfect record against UP.

      For Round Two, the Lady Bulldogs, Lady Spikers, Fighting Maroons, and Tigresses all earn 1-0 records after topping their respective preliminary pools.

      The revised schedule for the postponed Saturday matches will be released by the league at a later date.

