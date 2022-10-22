Top 8 teams gear up for Round 2 as Super League tests video challenge system

BEFORE the top eight teams wage war in the 2022 Shakey's Super League Collegiate Preseason Tournament playoffs, they will go through another single-round pool play to determine their quarterfinal rankings.

The unbeaten National University squad will banner Pool E together with Ateneo, UP, and lone NCAA quarterfinalist Perpetual.

Meanwhile, an-all UAAP quartet headlines Pool F with La Salle, UST, Adamson, and FEU all squaring off.

Ahead of the next round of play, the league rolled out its video challenge system for a test run during the final weekend of the preliminary round.

"Today, [October 22], we test our challenge system to ensure that it is completely functional starting the second round of pool play."

Twitter users also shared photos of the challenge system equipment in place at the Rizal Memorial Coliseum.

Round two begins Saturday, October 29, with the full debut of the video challenge system at the Rizal Memorial Coliseum.

