UAAP, NCAA heavyweights face off early in Shakey's Super League

By JOHN MARK GARCIA

THE highly anticipated group stage of the inaugural Shakey’s Super League (SSL) is all set as the 18 competing teams from the UAAP and NCAA have been drawn to their respective pools.

Shakey's Super League group draw

After their recent fiasco with the Philippine National Volleyball Federation, reigning UAAP champion National University shifts its focus to a stacked Pool C, which features NCAA runner-up Arellano University, Ateneo de Manila University, and Jose Rizal University.

Fresh off an undefeated NCAA title run, College of St. Benilde is slated against fierce competition in Pool D where it will meet their Taft rival and UAAP runner-up De La Salle University, Colegio de San Juan de Letran, and Far Eastern University.

A young but feisty field, including the NCAA's University of Perpetual Help, San Beda University, and Mapua University with UAAP's University of the Philippines and University of the East, comprises Pool A.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

Rivalries are set to be renewed in Pool B as Emilio Aguinaldo College, Lyceum of the Philippines University, and San Sebastian College-Recoletos all square up, with University of Santo Tomas and Adamson University also slated to face off.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Shortly after the draw, SSL president and CEO Ian Laurel granted De La Salle University an extension to turn in their pending requirements to the league.

Watch Now

“DLSU requested an extension to submit their requirements. They are given until the General Technical Meeting to finalize their participation,” said Laurel.

The SSL opens its maiden conference on Sept. 22.

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.