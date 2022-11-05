Adamson, Ateneo, UST dispatch foes ahead of Shakey's Super League quarters

ADAMSON completed an upset over La Salle, 25-22, 25-20, 25-21, in the Shakey's Super League to win Pool F and set up a quarterfinal clash with Perpetual Help.

Shakey's Super League results

Adamson vs La Salle

The Lady Falcons rallied from four points down in the opening frame to take an early lead in the match before dominating the last two sets and averting every comeback bid from the green shirts.

Senior skipper Louie Romero, who orchestrated Adamson's unstoppable charge with 27 excellent sets, was keen to instill a winning attitude to the team's young core.

"Gusto lang namin ibalik yung winning mentality sa Adamson kasi ayun talaga yung kulang sa amin every game," the captain said.

With their first defeat, the Lady Spikers dropped all the way down to third place in the group.

Ateneo vs UP

ATENEO dodged a late charge from the University of the Philippines to score a 25-22, 25-16, 14-25, 25-22 win.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

The Blue Eagles were in cruise control for most of the matchup until the Fighting Maroons came out swinging in the third frame to win by double digits. However, Ateneo stamped its class in Set 4 to close out its surging Katipunan rival.

Watch Now

PHOTO: Shakey's Super League

Player of the Game Vanie Gandler delivered 13 points in the victory and highlighted how they kept their composure to avoid a late meltdown.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

"We just remembered to trust the system of Coach O, trust our teammates, and work as a team and just be patient all the time," Gandler said.

Ateneo's win sets up a marquee matchup with La Salle in the knockout quarterfinals Sunday.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

UST vs FEU

UNIVERSITY of Santo Tomas scored a decisive victory over Far Eastern University, 25-21, 25-18, 23-25, 25-21, to remain in contention for the second seed in Pool F ahead of the knockout quarterfinals.

A late string of defensive lapses in the third frame denied the Tigresses a chance to sweep the Tamaraws, but the scoring exploits of rookie standout Reg Jurado, with 20 points off 16 attacks and 4 aces, proved to be the winning edge in the endgame for the España-based squad.

For Jurado, addressing their on-court struggles as soon as possible will make the difference for UST, as they await their quarterfinals opponent.

"Hopefully [sa quarterfinals], less errors and more communication and maging happy lang po kami dapat lagi inside the court," Jurado said.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

FEU, on the other hand, finished last in Pool F and will take on the undefeated NU Lady Bulldogs in the quarterfinals.

Meanwhile, the timetable for UST captain Eya Laure's return, who is currently in the United States, remains uncertain.

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.