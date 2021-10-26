F2 Logistics adds veteran setter Iris Tolenada

F2 Logistics has added setter Iris Tolenada ahead of the Philippine National Volleyball Federation (PNVF) tournament in November.

The Cargo Movers announced their signing of the Filipina-American setter on Tuesday. Terms of her deal were not disclosed.

The 30-year-old Tolenada finally joins a team after Motolite disbanded early this year.

She played for Pocari Sweat in 2016 in the defunct Shakey’s V-League, earning Best Setter honors and helping the team win Reinforced Conference title.





Continue reading below ↓

Iris Tolenada joins F2 setter Kim Fajardo

Tolenada joins an F2 squad that features veteran setter Kim Fajardo and hitters Aby Marano, Majoy Baron, Ara Galang, Kianna Dy and Des Cheng.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

She also reunites with Kalei Mau, Tin Tiamzon and libero Dawn Macandili after they teamed up for Choco Mucho, one of two national squads in the Asian Women's Club Championship in Thailand.

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.