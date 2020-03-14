Senior NCAA athletes in cancelled events to get extra year of eligibility

WITH the remainder of NCAA Season 95 likely to be cancelled, current senior athletes of unfinished sports events are set to be given an extra year of eligibility, so long as there are no other problems with their status.

The league’s Management Committee (Mancom) chairman Peter Cayco of host school Arellano bared the good news amid complaints from a number of NCAA athletes over a year of eligibility wasted as a result of the cancellations.

“If it's your final year, you still have one more year to play. Pero that is for those who have not completed their events,” Cayco said in an interview aired on DZMM’s 'FastBreak with Freddie Webb and Boyet Sison.'

“You can still play but we still have to clarify about the age. If you are still within the range, you can still play your final year,” he added.

That's good news for a number of senior NCAA players of volleyball, football and other second-semester sports, who aired their disappointment on social media after tournaments were cancelled as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

Last Monday, the Mancom held an emergency meeting and decided to keep all sporting events suspended, stopping just short of cancelling the remainder of the season.

Cayco revealed that the ManCom came up with the decision to terminate the season but the policy board will have the final say on the matter.

“Actually we proposed to the policy board to cancel na the rest of the season. We are still awaiting approval. But in the mean time, we were overtaken by the declaration of a lockdown. So we still have enough time to contemplate what to do,” Cayco said.

“But for us in the Management Committee, we have decided to recommend the cancellation for the rest of the season because it will eat up to Season 96.”