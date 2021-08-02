San Beda, St. Benilde top first round of NCAA spiking challenge

SAN Beda's Cherry Quizon and St. Benilde's Matet Pablo led the pack at the end of the first round of the NCAA Season 96 volleyball All-Star Spiking Challenge last Saturday at Victoria Sports Tower in Quezon City.

Graduates recalled

Both already graduates of their respective squad, the two were allowed to suit up in this special competition where the volleybelles are supposed to spike the ball into three targets on the court.

Quizon was the faster between the two, converting on her second attempt.

"I felt nervous," she said. "I had a hard time na tumalon because it has been a while and with the timing of the ball."

Meanwhile, Pablo scored her lone point on her ninth attempt.

"Nakakaba at nakakapagod," said the younger sister of now-pro player Myla Pablo.

Perpetual's Yanca Tripoli and Jose Rizal University's Angela Bondoc failed to score a point in their turns.

In the spiking competition, there are three targets on the court and each player is given three balls to spike inside each target.

The player will declare starting position and intended target sequence, where a hit target gets one point.

