    Volleyball

    San Beda secures spot in NCAA women’s volley semis with win over Mapua

    by Associated Press
    2 hours ago
    PHOTO: Dante Peralta

    NIEZA Viray led the way as San Beda beat Mapua, 25-19, 25-17, 25-19, on Tuesday to complete the semifinal cast in the NCAA Season 95 women’s volleyball tournament at the Arena in San Juan.

    Viray scored 17 points off 12 attacks, three aces and two blocks, while making 12 digs as the Lady Red Spikers bolstered their chances of earning a twice-to-beat advantage in the semifinals.

    Cesca Racraquin scored 12 and Kim Manzano added 11 as San Beda improved its win-loss record to 6-2, tied with idle University of Perpetual Help.

    College of St. Benilde (7-0) and three-time defending champion Arellano University (6-1) occupy the top two spots.

    “At least na-secure na namin 'yung Final Four so kailangan namin mas maging hungrier pa kasi papalapit na 'yung semis eh,” said San Beda coach Nemesio Gavina. “Nakikita ko 'yung mga bata talagang napupursigi so maganda sa amin 'yun. 'Yung morale nila mataas tapos 'yung maturity sa game nandiyan.”

    The Lady Cardinals absorbed their seventh defeat in eight games, with no Maua player scoring in double figures. Jonina Fernandez and Loraine Barias had seven points each.

    San Sebastian beat Lyceum, 25-20, 25-18, 20-25, 25-16, for its second win in eight matches.

    Reyann Canete and Shannai Requirme posted 14 points each, while Jamille Carreon and Kamille Tan added 12 markers apiece for San Sebastian.

    Monica Sevilla had 15 points for the Lady Pirates, who slid to a 3-5 record.

    In men’s play, Lyceum (2-6) defeated San Sebastian (1-7), 25-14, 25-23, 20-25, 25-17, in their no-bearing match.

