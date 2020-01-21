San Beda Lady Red Spikers blast San Sebastian for back-to-back NCAA wins

CESCA Racraquin and Nieza Viray sustained their fine play as San Beda made short work of San Sebastian College, 25-13, 25-9, 25-21, to stay unbeaten in NCAA Season 95 women’s volleyball tournament on Tuesday at the Arena in San Juan City.

Racraquin continued to lead the way for the Lady Red Spikers as she dropped 13 kills and six aces, while Viray chipped in 14 points off 11 attacks and three aces.

San Beda remained unbeaten in two games, tying defending champion Arellano (2-0) at second place and half a game behind idle leader College of Saint Benilde (3-0).

“Siyempre para makaabot ng Final Four kailangan mag-ipon ka ng panalo. Mag-ipon ka ng mag-ipon hanggang kaya mo,” said Racraquin.

“Ayun ang ginagawa namin each game na kailangan maipanalo namin para umabot kami doon sa Final Four na target.”

The Lady Stags dropped their third straight game after committing 26 errors and failing to answer the 13 aces of the Lady Red Spikers.

No one from San Sebastian scored in double figures with Shane Requierme and Reyann Canete having eight and seven points, respectively, as their team only nailed 20 attacks against San Beda’s 36 kills.